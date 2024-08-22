JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $30.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 26.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

UPST opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25. Upstart has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $49.62.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $128,894.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,985.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 894,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,544,650.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $128,894.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,985.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,125 shares of company stock worth $1,985,361. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 89,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $19,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,589,000 after acquiring an additional 157,719 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of Upstart by 273.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 41,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 30,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

