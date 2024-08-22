JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $105.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EL. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $191.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.73. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $165.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,555 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,169,000 after purchasing an additional 496,308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,975,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,466,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,163,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,612,000 after buying an additional 140,416 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

