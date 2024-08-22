JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target to GBX 1,050

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,000 ($12.99) to GBX 1,050 ($13.64) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.86% from the stock’s previous close.

SGRO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.34) to GBX 930 ($12.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group cut SEGRO to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,045 ($13.58) to GBX 985 ($12.80) in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 973.80 ($12.65).

SGRO opened at GBX 883.40 ($11.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 905.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 886.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,211.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 675 ($8.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 949 ($12.33).

In other news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 108,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 893 ($11.60), for a total value of £968,190.60 ($1,258,043.92). 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

