JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $134.81

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 134.81 ($1.75) and traded as high as GBX 135.34 ($1.76). JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts shares last traded at GBX 134.50 ($1.75), with a volume of 488,749 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £397.99 million and a P/E ratio of -3,362.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.14.

Get JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts alerts:

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts’s payout ratio is currently -12,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Company Profile

In other news, insider Lucy Macdonald purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £18,900 ($24,558.21). In other JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts news, insider Lucy Macdonald acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £18,900 ($24,558.21). Also, insider Ranjan Ramparia acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £13,300 ($17,281.70). 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.