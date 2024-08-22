JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $134.81

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 134.81 ($1.75) and traded as high as GBX 135.34 ($1.76). JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts shares last traded at GBX 134.50 ($1.75), with a volume of 488,749 shares changing hands.
JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Trading Up 0.0 %
The firm has a market cap of £397.99 million and a P/E ratio of -3,362.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.14.
JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts’s payout ratio is currently -12,500.00%.
JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Company Profile
JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
