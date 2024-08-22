Jubilee Metals Group’s (JLP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Jubilee Metals Group Price Performance

Shares of JLP stock opened at GBX 5.74 ($0.07) on Thursday. Jubilee Metals Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.90 ($0.12). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £172.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94.

Insider Transactions at Jubilee Metals Group

In related news, insider Leon Coetzer bought 625,000 shares of Jubilee Metals Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £37,500 ($48,726.61). 29.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

