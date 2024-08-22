Junkoo Kim Purchases 22,596 Shares of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) Stock

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) insider Junkoo Kim bought 22,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $268,440.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 905,070 shares in the company, valued at $10,752,231.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Junkoo Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Junkoo Kim bought 18,935 shares of WEBTOON Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $241,231.90.

WBTN opened at $14.02 on Thursday. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

WEBTOON Entertainment ( NASDAQ:WBTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.92. The company had revenue of $320.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBTN. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEBTOON Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,145,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,346,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,352,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter worth $1,610,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter worth $1,541,000.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.

