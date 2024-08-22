Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $83.41

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.41 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 85.50 ($1.11). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 85.40 ($1.11), with a volume of 803,579 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JUP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 92 ($1.20) to GBX 91 ($1.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 90 ($1.17) to GBX 100 ($1.30) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jupiter Fund Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 85.40 ($1.11).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 81.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.41. The company has a market capitalization of £436.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4,270.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 3.88%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35,000.00%.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

