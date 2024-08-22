KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Christopher Yea Sells 7,102 Shares of Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Yea sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $85,295.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.91.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.29). On average, sell-side analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

