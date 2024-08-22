Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.12

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $0.79. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 493,828 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity at Karyopharm Therapeutics

The firm has a market cap of $100.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.

In related news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 360,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $360,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,209. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,279,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,898 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.