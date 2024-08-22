Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $180.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $178.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.45.

JKHY stock opened at $165.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,023,000 after purchasing an additional 417,401 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $54,552,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 565,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,434,000 after purchasing an additional 277,945 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 291,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,636,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 188.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,819,000 after purchasing an additional 184,210 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

