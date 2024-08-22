Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,622 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 108,894 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

