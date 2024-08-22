Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kellanova by 0.8% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Kellanova by 64.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Kellanova by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of K opened at $80.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.27. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Bank of America raised shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Kellanova from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.57.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $4,367,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,142,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,114,013.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 855,800 shares of company stock worth $54,071,778 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

