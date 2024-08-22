Keller Group (LON:KLR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,187.53

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,187.53 ($15.43) and traded as high as GBX 1,604 ($20.84). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 1,604 ($20.84), with a volume of 80,465 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Keller Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.49) to GBX 1,750 ($22.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,408.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,187.53. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 943.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,823.53%.

In other news, insider Kerry Porritt bought 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,260 ($16.37) per share, with a total value of £4,158 ($5,402.81). Company insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

