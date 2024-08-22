Kenneth V. Krupinski Sells 736 Shares of Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Stock

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth V. Krupinski sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $20,917.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Finward Bancorp stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Finward Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $117.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Equities analysts predict that Finward Bancorp will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Finward Bancorp by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 255,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Finward Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Finward Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Finward Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Finward Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

