Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $28.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. Kering has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $54.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

