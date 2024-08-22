Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
Separately, UBS Group lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
View Our Latest Report on PPRUY
Kering Trading Up 0.9 %
About Kering
Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kering
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.