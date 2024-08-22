Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $47.25 million, a PE ratio of 219.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

