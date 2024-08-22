Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives $165.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.30.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 262.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $157.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $162.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

