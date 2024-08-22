Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.530-1.590 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.53-1.59 EPS.
Keysight Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of KEYS opened at $157.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.43. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $162.51.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies
In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
