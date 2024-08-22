Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.530-1.590 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.53-1.59 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $157.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.43. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $162.51.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.