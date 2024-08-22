Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,380 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $16,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 384.5% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.2 %

KMB stock opened at $144.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $145.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

