Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) PT Lowered to $3.20 at Bank of America

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $3.80 to $3.20 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of KC opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $6.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.03 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 25.61% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.
