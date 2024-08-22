Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) PT Lowered to $3.20 at Bank of America

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $3.80 to $3.20 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of KC opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $6.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.03 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 25.61% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KC. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.