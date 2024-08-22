Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Announces Dividend of $0.17

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1686 per share on Monday, October 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.
Kingspan Group Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Kingspan Group stock opened at $89.56 on Thursday. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.28.
About Kingspan Group
