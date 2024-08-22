Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.96

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 1400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KNSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 24,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $601,107.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,281.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 24,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $601,107.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,281.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 136,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $3,491,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,257.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,372 shares of company stock worth $4,671,729. Insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

