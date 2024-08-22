Kirkland’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,808 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,683% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KIRK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Kirkland’s Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.39.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 870.01% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $91.75 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

