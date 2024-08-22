Kirkland’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,175 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the typical daily volume of 231 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KIRK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIRK opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The company has a market cap of $20.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $3.54.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 870.01% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $91.75 million during the quarter.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Featured Stories

