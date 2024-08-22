KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,559,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of KLA by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $823.04. 25,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $807.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $739.24. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KLAC

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.