Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $62.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Shares of KNX opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $51.60.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $2,318,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,294,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,135.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $2,318,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,360 shares in the company, valued at $73,294,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,869 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

