Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Trading Up 5.5%

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.43 and last traded at $105.00. Approximately 572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.50.
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day moving average is $77.98.
About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.