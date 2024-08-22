Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Trading Up 5.5%

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.43 and last traded at $105.00. Approximately 572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.50.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day moving average is $77.98.

About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

