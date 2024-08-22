Kozak & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.1% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Gilfoyle & Co LLC raised its position in Apple by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Apple by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 182,551 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Apple by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 84,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 115,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,884 shares of company stock valued at $38,092,387. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $226.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.82 and its 200 day moving average is $193.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

