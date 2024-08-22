Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Trading 2.7% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.52. 48,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,164,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Specifically, CEO Eric M. Demarco bought 11,980 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.89 per share, with a total value of $250,262.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,357,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KTOS. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 57.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 721,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after buying an additional 245,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.