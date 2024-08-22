Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Kyverna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kyverna Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Up 13.4 %
Shares of KYTX stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $35.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.28.
Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kyverna Therapeutics
Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kyverna Therapeutics
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.