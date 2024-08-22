Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Kyverna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Kyverna Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kyverna Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Up 13.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $23,093,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,743,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $15,041,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $6,563,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KYTX stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $35.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.28.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.