La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.
La-Z-Boy has increased its dividend by an average of 28.6% per year over the last three years. La-Z-Boy has a payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.
La-Z-Boy Stock Performance
Shares of LZB stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.29. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.
About La-Z-Boy
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.
