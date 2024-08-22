La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

La-Z-Boy has increased its dividend by an average of 28.6% per year over the last three years. La-Z-Boy has a payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.29. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $495.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.23 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 5.99%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

