Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0957 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Land Securities Group Trading Up 4.9 %
LDSCY opened at $8.84 on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27.
Land Securities Group Company Profile
