LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.79

Shares of LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.79 and last traded at $38.79, with a volume of 9553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on LandBridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LandBridge from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of LandBridge in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

LandBridge Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 10.57.

In other news, Director Valerie Chase purchased 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,725. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LandBridge stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of LandBridge as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

LandBridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

Featured Stories

