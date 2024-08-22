Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther Sells 20,632 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.73. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $98,684,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,592.8% during the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,212,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,896,000 after buying an additional 1,141,230 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 78.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,494,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,498,000 after acquiring an additional 611,550 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSCC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

