Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Mark Jon Nelson Sells 1,232 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ LSCC opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.73. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $41.65 and a 1-year high of $98.30.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.
