Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Mark Jon Nelson Sells 1,232 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.73. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $41.65 and a 1-year high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSCC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

