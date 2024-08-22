Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives C$28.39 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.24.

LB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$26.39 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$24.45 and a 52-week high of C$39.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$252.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$253.47 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.9922601 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently -671.43%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

