Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys 15,973 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,967 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,973 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.6% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,059,152 shares of company stock worth $1,212,453,840. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.69.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $180.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.07 and a 200 day moving average of $180.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

