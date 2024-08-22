Lbp Am Sa Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lbp Am Sa reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 64,042 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.2% of Lbp Am Sa’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Apple were worth $131,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Gilfoyle & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Apple by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 182,551 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,147,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Apple by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 84,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 115,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,266,000 after acquiring an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $226.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.92. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.