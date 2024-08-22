Legacy CG LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Legacy CG LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.1% of Legacy CG LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on JPM
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.0 %
JPM stock opened at $214.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.41. The stock has a market cap of $616.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $217.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- The Rally in TJX Companies Stock is Far From Over
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Bear Market Investing Strategies for Success
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Flowers Foods’ Q2 Earnings: Is Now the Right Time to Invest?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.