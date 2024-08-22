Legacy CG LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Legacy CG LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.1% of Legacy CG LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.0 %

JPM stock opened at $214.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.41. The stock has a market cap of $616.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $217.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.