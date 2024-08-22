LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Trading Down 3.6%

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.77 and last traded at $52.82. 21,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 241,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TREE. Stephens boosted their price target on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TREE

LendingTree Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.48. The company has a market cap of $696.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. LendingTree’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LendingTree news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $71,339.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 16.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in LendingTree by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 230.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingTree

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.