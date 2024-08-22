Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0213 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.
Lendlease Group Trading Up 5.0 %
OTCMKTS LLESY opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Lendlease Group has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07.
Lendlease Group Company Profile
