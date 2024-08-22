Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0213 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Lendlease Group Trading Up 5.0 %

OTCMKTS LLESY opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Lendlease Group has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

Lendlease Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.