Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) Shares Up 1.7%

Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05. 556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 7,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Lendway Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12.

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically.

