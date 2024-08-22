Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 46,488 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 46,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $121,333.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,210,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 3rd, Levesque Rati Sahi acquired 11 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $47.52.
- On Thursday, June 6th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 10,000 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $38,300.00.
RealReal Stock Up 2.2 %
RealReal stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on REAL
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in RealReal during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in RealReal by 233.3% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RealReal Company Profile
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RealReal
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Why Salesforce Stock Could Be About To Rally 20%
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- The Rally in TJX Companies Stock is Far From Over
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Bear Market Investing Strategies for Success
Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.