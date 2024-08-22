Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 46,488 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 46,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $121,333.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,210,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Levesque Rati Sahi acquired 11 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $47.52.

On Thursday, June 6th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 10,000 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $38,300.00.

RealReal stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on REAL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in RealReal during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in RealReal by 233.3% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

