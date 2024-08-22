Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ (LXRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

LXRX has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 13.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 5,509.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 24,435,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,387,000 after buying an additional 4,440,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after buying an additional 420,854 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 605.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,121,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 3,536,805 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,871,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,747,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 17,009 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

