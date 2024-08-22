LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $106.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 12.63. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $136.89.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,220,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,389,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LGI Homes by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,031 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,460,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,929,000 after purchasing an additional 131,467 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in LGI Homes by 1.7% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 906,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 846,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,473,000 after purchasing an additional 49,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

