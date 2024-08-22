Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Increases Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.2516 per share on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Li Ning’s previous dividend of $0.57.

Li Ning Stock Performance

Shares of Li Ning stock opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $59.80. Li Ning has a one year low of $39.26 and a one year high of $124.19.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Li Ning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.