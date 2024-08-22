Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Increases Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.2516 per share on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Li Ning’s previous dividend of $0.57.
Li Ning Stock Performance
Shares of Li Ning stock opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $59.80. Li Ning has a one year low of $39.26 and a one year high of $124.19.
Li Ning Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Li Ning
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- The Rally in TJX Companies Stock is Far From Over
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Bear Market Investing Strategies for Success
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Flowers Foods’ Q2 Earnings: Is Now the Right Time to Invest?
Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.