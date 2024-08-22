Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.80

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.80 and traded as high as $6.92. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 554,074 shares changing hands.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 53,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 281,498 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.