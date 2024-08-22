Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.52. Liberty TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 17.66%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor stock. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Free Report ) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,356,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,866,644 shares during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor accounts for about 2.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 10.91% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

