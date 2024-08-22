Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.52. Liberty TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.95.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 17.66%.
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.
