LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 183.02% from the stock’s previous close.

LFMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of LifeMD from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on LifeMD from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $221.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. LifeMD has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LifeMD will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in LifeMD by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 688,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 128,701 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LifeMD by 63.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,183 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in LifeMD by 261.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 84,413 shares during the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

