Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) Shares Down 0.2%

Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 83,096 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 113,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Lifezone Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Lifezone Metals Stock Down 0.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifezone Metals

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Lifezone Metals during the second quarter worth $124,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Lifezone Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lifezone Metals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 493,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

Further Reading

